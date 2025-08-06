Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stake Lessened by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $188.90 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $234.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

