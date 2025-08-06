Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 434,118 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,809,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of American Tower worth $13,667,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AMT opened at $210.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.68 and its 200 day moving average is $210.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

