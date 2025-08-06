Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Sanofi by 121.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 619.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.