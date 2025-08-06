Leeward Financial Partners LLC Takes $3.38 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.3% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wormser Freres Gestion bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:ABT opened at $130.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $227.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

