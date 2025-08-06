Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Buys 535 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wormser Freres Gestion bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $130.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.72 and its 200 day moving average is $130.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

