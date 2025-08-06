Coign Capital Advisors LLC Invests $552,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,428,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT opened at $130.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.72. The firm has a market cap of $227.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

