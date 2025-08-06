Costello Asset Management INC Takes $81,000 Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Read Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.