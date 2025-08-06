Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 378 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Cencora were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 106.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $4,266,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 309,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,702,237.71. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $292.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.