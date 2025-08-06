Costello Asset Management INC Buys 100 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 36.3% during the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Eaton by 1,309.0% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 11,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 42.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $357.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $352.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $351.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.89.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

