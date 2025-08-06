Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after buying an additional 4,455,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,834,000 after buying an additional 440,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,112,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,551,000 after buying an additional 347,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,014,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,257,000 after buying an additional 357,705 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,579,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,867,000 after buying an additional 227,095 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Heim purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,939 shares of company stock valued at $237,725. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $122.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $140.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.20.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

