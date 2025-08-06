Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 405 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.1%

D opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.