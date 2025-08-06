Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 547.4% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $298,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $306,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.92.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

