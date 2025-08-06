Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AON by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,864,000 after acquiring an additional 469,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AON by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,158,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,406,000 after acquiring an additional 183,442 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in AON by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,123,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,796,000 after purchasing an additional 86,148 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in AON by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,016,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,075 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.21.

Shares of AON stock opened at $361.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $323.31 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

