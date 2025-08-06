Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $98 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,971 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Verisk Analytics worth $97,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 966.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $264.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.17 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.60.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.88, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,668.20. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $1,755,314.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,456.16. This represents a 30.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,730. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

