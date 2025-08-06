AXS Investments LLC Sells 117 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AXS Investments LLC cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,599 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,503,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,858,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,790 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $563.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $522.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.97. The firm has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $566.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.