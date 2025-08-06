AXS Investments LLC Sells 117 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AXS Investments LLC cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,599 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,503,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,858,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,790 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $563.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $522.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.97. The firm has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $566.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
