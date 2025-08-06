Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.69 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after purchasing an additional 879,152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after purchasing an additional 679,918 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 748,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,014,000 after purchasing an additional 373,195 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,900,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $241.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

