Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 479 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $281.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.42 and a 200 day moving average of $268.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

