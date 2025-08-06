iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,336 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,648,000 after buying an additional 287,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 57,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,535,000 after buying an additional 92,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.