Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,762,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,324 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of S&P Global worth $1,403,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 235,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,347,000 after buying an additional 133,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,902,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $563.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.97. The company has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $566.13.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

