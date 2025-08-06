AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519,187 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.5% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of AbbVie worth $3,068,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 105,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,802 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.81.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $198.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 518.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

