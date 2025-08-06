Twin City Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Twin City Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $266.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.62 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.71%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.