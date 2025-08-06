Jensen Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,121,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,360,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,515,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,952,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $504,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,571 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,458,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,607 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $141.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $122.36 and a one year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

