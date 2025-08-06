MGB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 196 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.0% of MGB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ABBV opened at $198.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.86 and a 200 day moving average of $190.65.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 518.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.81.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

