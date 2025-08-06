SoundView Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SoundView Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SoundView Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,899 shares of company stock valued at $38,459,044. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $195.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

