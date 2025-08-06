McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:NSC opened at $279.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $288.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.18.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (up from $282.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.15.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

