Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chevron by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,897,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,503,000 after purchasing an additional 835,990 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,189,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,967,000 after purchasing an additional 690,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $152.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.68. The company has a market capitalization of $266.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.02%. Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.11.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

