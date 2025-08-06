Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,421,564,000 after buying an additional 211,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chevron by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,755,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,992,406,000 after buying an additional 292,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,241,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,772,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,545 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

Chevron Stock Up 1.2%

CVX stock opened at $152.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

