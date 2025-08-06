Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,145,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,625 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,328,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,658,000 after buying an additional 843,662 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,212,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,825,000 after acquiring an additional 727,675 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7,238.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,660,000 after acquiring an additional 531,426 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,410,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,301,000 after purchasing an additional 520,615 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

