Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 129.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,175. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $3,742,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $37,563,056. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,311 shares of company stock worth $20,931,348. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $188.96 on Wednesday. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.89 and its 200 day moving average is $166.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.78%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.