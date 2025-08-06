AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,647,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224,251 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.44% of AstraZeneca worth $1,003,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,247,000 after buying an additional 15,722,197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $254,018,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,027,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,363,000 after buying an additional 2,083,645 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 815.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,073,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,344,000 after buying an additional 1,223,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,234,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,867,000 after buying an additional 1,162,656 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.44%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

