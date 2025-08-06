Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 294,993 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.78% of Intuit worth $16,780,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 18.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc raised its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $789.00 price objective (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.27.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $769.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $768.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $664.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,063,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,808,208.55. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,017,164.28. This trade represents a 45.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.