Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $466.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.77. The stock has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.