Twin City Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Twin City Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.2% of Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

