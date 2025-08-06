Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Cut by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 145,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.87. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

