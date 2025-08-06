Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Increased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $458.60.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $428.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

