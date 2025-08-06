Associated Banc Corp Has $3.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Stock Up 0.4%

VBR stock opened at $198.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.98.

Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

