Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $449.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $462.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.