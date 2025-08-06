Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,743 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,260,000 after buying an additional 7,873,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after buying an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after buying an additional 5,645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after buying an additional 4,306,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

