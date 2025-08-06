Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Decreases Position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

CMS Energy Company Profile



CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

