WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 3,833 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,742 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,401,000 after buying an additional 908,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IJR opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

