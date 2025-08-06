Leeward Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,710,000. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 95,531 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $58.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

