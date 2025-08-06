Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Acquires 1,799 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,138,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,421,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.