Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 3,716 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $60,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Sentinus LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 100,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of QQQ opened at $560.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $545.89 and a 200 day moving average of $511.31. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

