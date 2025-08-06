Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Decreased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $23,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $856,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,889,000 after buying an additional 68,519 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

