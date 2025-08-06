Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Harvard Management Co. Inc.

Harvard Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 8.8% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $99,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $2,775,904,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 756,990 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,944 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,614,000 after buying an additional 568,120 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $560.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.31. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $574.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

