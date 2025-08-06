Conquis Financial LLC Sells 5,387 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Conquis Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Conquis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Conquis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,138,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,421,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

