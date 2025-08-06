Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 11.3% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $560.27 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $574.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $545.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.31.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

