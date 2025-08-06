Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 188,980 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,685,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 188,980 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Textron were worth $338,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Textron by 6,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Textron by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,105 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,451,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,872,000 after purchasing an additional 510,085 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,370,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

TXT opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Textron’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

