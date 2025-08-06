Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,259 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,921,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,933 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,262,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,270,000 after purchasing an additional 53,759 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,398 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9%

NEE stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $146.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.