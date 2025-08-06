Twin City Private Wealth LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Argus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Daiwa America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.1%

UPS opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

